DENVER (CBS4) – Crews are making progress installing an underpass beneath Hampden Avenue at Colorado Boulevard. Denver’s Department of Transportation & Infrastructure is building two new underpasses at the intersection for pedestrians and cyclists on the High Light Canal Trail.
DOTI uploaded at time lapse video of the construction, which will continue this weekend. Hampden Avenue will close at Colorado Boulevard from Friday at 7 p.m. until Monday at 5:30 a.m.
Officials said the weekend construction will allow crews to work more quickly and prevent street closures during the week. DOTI released a map showing the planned detours.
Message boards will alert drivers of the closure and alternate routes. In addition, the city will reroute trail users on Colorado Boulevard to the east side of Magna Carta Park between Girard and Hampden Avenues.
In June, DOTI installed an underpass at Colorado Boulevard. For the next step in the project, the city plans to build a new 10-foot-wide multi-use trail along the north side of Hampden Avenue. Officials said the underpasses and multi-use trail will be ready for use by Spring 2021.