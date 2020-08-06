Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Bicycling is becoming more popular than ever during the coronavirus pandemic. People living in Denver have a place to develop their riding skills before they hit the city streets.
The first-of-its-kind outdoor bike course opened at the Montbello Rec Center located at 15555 E. 53rd Ave. The course will help riders practice merging, roundabouts, and using hand signals.
QR codes and video will also be added to the course to help cyclists as they go through each practice area.