DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver City Council voted to appoint Dr. Apryl Alexander to its Citizen Oversight Board. The DU associate professor and Black Lives Matter activist is looking forward to the next four years of being a voice for her community on matters of policing.

The Citizen Oversight Board consists of nine citizens appointed alternately by the Mayor and City Council, with one joint appointee to assess the effectiveness of the Monitor’s Office – a watchdog for the Sheriff and Police Department. The COB also makes recommendations regarding policies like discipline and use of force.

“One of the goals the board has is more community voice. During my work with BLM 5280 in these three and a half years, we’ve had community forums to discuss these tough issues. I’m hoping to build better connections with community, activists and the COB as I’m on it,” said Alexander.

Alexander says she was shocked to be appointed unanimously by the council, because she wasn’t sure how people might perceive her role. She says there are many misconceptions about Black Lives Matter as an organization and as a movement, but whether you support BLM or not, Alexander says her goal in the COB is increasing public safety.

“Looking at the climate around us, a lot of people in the community were calling for accountability. Especially with the latest acts of police-involved violence. I thought I could contribute with my area of specialty in forensic psychology,” said Alexander. “A lot of my work is in applied research. How can we research different questions that we have about systems, about society, and actually make changes?”

Alexander, an Associate Professor at the University of Denver, says much of her work is centered on evidence-based public policy.

“Let’s actually do things that work. Instead of spending tax dollars on things that don’t. There’s a big push for implicit bias training, but we’re not sure if implicit bias training actually changes behavior,” said Alexander.

Hours after her interview for the position, Alexander and other Black Lives Matter 5280 members were tear gassed by police near the state Capitol. She says it’s something she never wants to happen to protesters again.

“It dwelled on me. We’re out there protesting excessive force. I’m doing my best to have a voice in these conversations about excessive force, and then I was met with excessive force,” said Alexander.

The American Civil Liberties Union is suing the City of Denver, claiming Denver police used excessive force during those protests. The ACLU filed the lawsuit on behalf of Black Lives Matter 5280. The complaint seeks an order banning Denver law enforcement from deploying tear gas and “less lethal” weapons on peaceful protesters. The lawsuit also seeks compensatory damages for violations of Constitutional rights on behalf of BLM 5280 and certain individuals, including Alexander.

“My role in that lawsuit is to bring about accountability and awareness. All I want is for no other future protesters to be harmed. I also don’t want those protesters, who were out at the capital with their guns defending their Second Amendment rights, to be harmed,” said Alexander.

Alexander says there’s still an ongoing conversation about how to create accountability. She says her goal in this position is to increase public safety. She hopes to bring many perspectives to the COB, and help achieve its goal of being a voice for the community.

“Communities of color need a space on these organizations. Our voices are often not heard. As a Black woman, as a psychologist, as a member of BLM who is active in the community, I think I could add those three things to make sure we are represented,” said Alexander.

The Citizen Oversight Board meets twice monthly and holds quarterly public forums throughout the City and County of Denver. Friday, the COB will host Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen. Alexander says she will have much to address in the future, but tomorrow she plans to listen and learn, as it will be her first meeting on the board.