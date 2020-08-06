GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The 111 Fire west of Glenwood Springs is 85% contained after burning nine acres. The fire shut down I-70 for several hours on Wednesday.
The highway has since reopened with one westbound lane temporarily closed for fire equipment. Colorado State Patrol said drivers should proceed with caution and expect delays in the area.
Officials revised the size of the fire from 35-40 acres reported on Wednesday to 9 acres on Thursday. Investigators determined the fire was human-caused and accidental.
The fire is not threatening any structures. Multiple agencies responded to the fire, including air support from the Pine Gulch Fire in western Garfield County.
“We saw great coordination between local, state and federal agencies, which made for quick and efficient initial attack,” said Incident Commander Ryan Hughes with the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire and Aviation management Unit. “That coordination and shared resources allowed us to be able to stop this fire from potentially becoming a large incident.”
Fire officials hope to fully contain the fire by Thursday night. They are taking additional precautions due to the current red flag warning and dry conditions.
