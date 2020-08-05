WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) — Investigators are describing to a pre-dawn fire that destroyed a camper trailer as suspicious.
The Westminster Fire Department had the fire under control 10 minutes after pulling onto the scene Wednesday in the 7200 block of Eaton Street, according to a press release from Westminster Police Department.
A spokesperson with the department said the trailer does not belong to any residents in the area.
Both departments have personnel investigating the incident. Police officers could be seen placing evidence markers in the westbound lanes of 72nd Avenue as Copter4 looked over the scene around 7:30 this morning.
It is not known if the fire was intentionally set.
No injuries have been reported thus far, but investigators have yet to access the camper.
Calls to 9-1-1 came in at 4:22 a.m., WPD stated.
One nearby home sustained damage to its exterior siding and a wooden privacy fence.