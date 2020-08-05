WEATHER ALERTEgg to tennis ball sized hail possible with some afternoon storms
By Logan Smith
Filed Under:Colorado News, Westminster News

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) — Investigators are describing to a pre-dawn fire that destroyed a camper trailer as suspicious.

The Westminster Fire Department had the fire under control 10 minutes after pulling onto the scene Wednesday in the 7200 block of Eaton Street, according to a press release from Westminster Police Department.

A spokesperson with the department said the trailer does not belong to any residents in the area.

(credit: CBS)

Both departments have personnel investigating the incident. Police officers could be seen placing evidence markers in the westbound lanes of 72nd Avenue as Copter4 looked over the scene around 7:30 this morning.

(credit: CBS)

It is not known if the fire was intentionally set.

No injuries have been reported thus far, but investigators have yet to access the camper.

(credit: CBS)

Calls to 9-1-1 came in at 4:22 a.m., WPD stated.

One nearby home sustained damage to its exterior siding and a wooden privacy fence.

 

 

Logan Smith

