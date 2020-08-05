BREAKING NEWS5 bodies found inside burned northeast Denver home
By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – If you see or smell smoke in the air today along the Front Range it is most likely coming from the Pine Gulch Fire burning near Grand Junction. It seemed to be thickest Wednesday morning in areas to the south and west of Denver.

An interactive fire and smoke map from the government website AirNow showed the smoke plume stretching from Grand Junction to Colorado Springs and the Denver area. Some smoke is also possible in southwest Colorado from fires burning in Arizona and Utah.

Fire and smoke map. (credit: AirNow)

There is an air quality alert in effect for northern Mesa County and southwest Garfield County due to high levels of wildfire smoke. In Denver and along the Front Range Urban Corridor there’s an air quality alert due to high levels of ozone in the air, but we also have some wildfire smoke mixed in too.

