GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4)– The Pine Gulch Fire burning about 18 miles away from Grand Junction has grown to 5,685 Acres after doubling in size the day before.
The fire is only 5% contained and is threatening some buildings.
Lightning started the fire last Friday. It’s burning in remote, rough terrain, in pinyon, juniper, oak, and sage brush.
There are 232 fire personnel fighting the fire. Hot and dry conditions continue to fuel the fire.
