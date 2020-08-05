Comments
2″ hail – 4 miles south of Carr in Weld County
0.75″ hail – 1 mile south of Galeton in Weld County
2″ hail – 3 miles north-northwest of Rockport in Weld County
1.75″ hail – 1 mile west-southwest of Ault on the west side of State Road 14 in Weld County
1″ hail in Eaton
1.5″ hail 1 mile west of Eaton
2″ hail 1 mile south of Lucerne in Weld County
1.5″ hail 2 miles south of Lucerne in Weld County with minor damage to trees and vehicles
1.75″ hail 2 miles northwest of Lucerne in Weld County
1.5″ hail 12 miles east of Rockport in Weld County
1.5″ hail 2 miles south-southeast of Lucerne in Weld County at the intersection of Road 41 and 64
1.5″ hail 2 miles north of Lower Latham Reservoir at the intersection of Roads 54 and 45 in Weld County
1″ hail 5 miles west of Hardin in Weld County
2″ hail 2 miles west of Kersey with vehicle hood damage at Highway 34 and County Road 49 in Weld County
1″ hail 6 miles SE of Shamrock in Adams County
1.75″ hail in Grover in Weld County
1.25″ hail 4 miles north of Nunn in Weld County
1″ hail 4 miles south of Kersey in Weld County
1.2″ hail 2 miles northwest of Frederick in Weld County
1.75″ hail 3 miles west-northwest of Dacono in Weld County
1.75″ hail 1 mile north-northeast of Dacono in Weld County
1″ hail 4 miles south of Dacono in Weld County
1.25″ hail 4 miles south-southwest of Dacono in Weld County
60 mph wind with hail the size of pennies 5 miles southeast of Kutch in Lincoln County
2.5″ hail 8 to 10 miles east of Kutch in Lincoln County on Highway 94
Brief tornado 9 miles south-southwest of Kutch in Lincoln County
1.75″ hail 8 miles northeast of Four Corners in Larimer County with minor damage to gutters
1.25″ hail 5 mils south of Granada in Prowers County
1.5″ hail 10 miles south of Lamar in Prowers County
1.75″ hail 9 miles northwest of Springfield in Baca County
DENVER (CBS4) – Severe thunderstorms hammered parts of Colorado’s eastern plains late Tuesday with high wind, large hail and even a tornado. The National Weather Service says they received over two dozen reports of severe weather.
Here’s a list of the severe weather reports…
More severe storms are possible again today (Wednesday) in areas along and east of Interstate 25 and once again the primary threat will be for large hail. Isolated tornadoes and wind gusts in excess of 58 mph will also be possible.