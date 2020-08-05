LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police are looking for two people suspected of shooting a dog and letting it die. Police responded to a call of shots fired on Aug. 1 about 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of 12th and Teller.
When officers arrived, police found a dog that had been shot to death.
On 8/1 at 7am, LPD responded to calls of a dog who had died of apparent gunshot wounds at 12th and Teller. The male and female suspects in the video drive a silver Chrysler 300. Anyone with info pls call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 and reference LPD case LK20-027899. pic.twitter.com/co3oW153Jw
— Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) August 5, 2020
Witnesses say they saw a man and woman arguing in a silver Chrysler 300 then exit the vehicle.
Witnesses told investigators the woman then shot the dog as the man held it down. The pair then fled the scene, leaving the dog behind.
The woman is described as a white or Hispanic female with blonde hair wearing a black, long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans. The man is described as a white or Hispanic male with black or dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans with white shoes.
If anyone has information, call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867) and reference LPD case LK20-027899. You can also call and leave a message on the Lakewood Police tip line at 303-763-6800.