By Danielle Chavira
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – South Metro firefighters say another electrocuted bird started a fire in Douglas County. Firefighters responded to the brush fire on Pine Drive Wednesday morning.

Officials say a Red-tailed hawk was tangled in power lines and was electrocuted.

The fire didn’t threaten homes, and was contained to one acre.

On Saturday, the same fire department responded to a brush fire near War Bonnet Trail in Douglas County. They say an electrocuted bird started the fire.

No homes were burned in that fire.

