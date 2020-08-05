DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – South Metro firefighters say another electrocuted bird started a fire in Douglas County. Firefighters responded to the brush fire on Pine Drive Wednesday morning.
Update – The fire is out and contained to approximately 1 acre. Investigators found an electrocuted Red-tailed Hawk tangled in power lines which sparked the fire. pic.twitter.com/H6Y1LHvavA
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) August 5, 2020
Officials say a Red-tailed hawk was tangled in power lines and was electrocuted.
The fire didn’t threaten homes, and was contained to one acre.
On Saturday, the same fire department responded to a brush fire near War Bonnet Trail in Douglas County. They say an electrocuted bird started the fire.
No homes were burned in that fire.