EATON, Colo. (CBS4) – In just a few weeks, kids will be back to school, and in many districts students will still have the option of in-person learning. Keeping kids and staff safe during a pandemic means face coverings will be the new norm, but several districts will also allow face shield use in certain cases.

When classes resume in Eaton School District RE-2, about 90% of students will return to class. Like just about everywhere else, things will be different.

“When they get up, and they’re close to somebody, they have to be wearing a mask,” said Jay Tapia, district superintendent.

Tapia tells CBS4 his schools will follow the state’s face covering guidance, but they’ll also offer face shields for both students and staff. The shields are made by Greeley-based Genesis Plastics, which has worked with the governor’s task force and tested its shields on the University of Colorado’s Anschutz Medical Campus.

“We just want to make sure that there are options out there. Right now, parents, kids, children, school teachers, schools are being told it’s face masks or nothing right now,” said Jake Comer, Sales Manager for Genesis Plastics. “It’s been a tested and proven option for PPE protection against COVID, so if it provides kids with another option to feel comfortable within a classroom and not feel like they’re messing with their mask on a daily basis, then we see value in that.”

In Eaton, kids with a medical exemption from masks will now be offered a face shield. Teachers will also be able to wear them while working with students who are hard of hearing or have speech needs.

“Instead of using a mask they’ll be able to put a face shield on and they’ll be able to see you and read lips and be able to enunciate,” said Tapia.

Tapia said his nurses still say masks are the safest option, but shields will offer another tool in special cases.

“Is it the best case scenario? No, the best case scenario would be no masks or nothing, but I think it’ll allow us to stay open and get the best instruction possible,” Tapia said.

So far two other school districts have purchased face shields for students and staff from Genesis Plastics.

Dolores School District purchased enough for every student K-5. For now, the plan is to have all students wear them in small reading groups. Teachers may also give out decorative Jibbitz as rewards for meeting learning goals.