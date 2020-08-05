DENVER (CBS4) – Scattered thunderstorms developed in eastern Colorado on Tuesday and a few produced hail exceeding two inches in diameter. A full list of storm reports can be found in the link below.
Unfortunately the same thing could happen again today but this time the area at highest risk is a little closer to Denver and the Interstate 25 urban corridor. Areas in dark brown on the map below have the highest potential to see hail reaching two inches in diameter (or larger) this afternoon.
The storms will not affect everyone but it is fair game to see a strong to severe storm anywhere along and east of Interstate 25. Denver, Greeley and Fort Collins are on the edge of the highest risk area.
A reminder that a storm is deemed severe when hail reaches one inch or larger, a tornado is produced or the wind gusts hit or exceed 58 mph. A thunderstorm does not have to be classified as severe to pose a danger because all thunderstorms produce lightning.