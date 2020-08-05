DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Public Schools Superintendent Susana Cordova hosted an online news conference on Wednesday. She wanted to update parents on the plans for students as school begins later this month.
Cordova reiterated social distancing, wearing a mask and washing hands to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. There will be no communal areas in DPS schools and no meetings will be held in person.
Cordova encouraged parents to enroll in the all online option when receiving a survey from DPS.
She also said that once schools reopen to students, those buildings would be cleaner than before the pandemic began.
Right now, DPS schools will begin classes with remote learning on Aug. 24 and continue with the online format through at least Oct. 16.