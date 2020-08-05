DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Police Department will hand out backpacks filled with school supplies to make sure students are prepared for the upcoming school year. The Denver Police Back to School Caravan will be at four locations throughout the city on Saturday, Aug. 8.
Organizers say registration nor qualifications are required, but supplies will go fast.
Families are asked to practice social distancing and wear masks.
Supply distribution locations and times:
Far Northeast Denver Neighborhood Walmart
5141 N. Chambers Rd. 10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.
East Denver 1300 Block of N. Xenia St.
11:15 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
West Denver Cheltenham Elementary
1580 N. Julian St. 12:15 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Southwest Denver Four Winds-Cuatro Vientos Park
3800 W. Alameda Ave. 1:15 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Kroenke Sports and Alpine Bank are partners in the event.