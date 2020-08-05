Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are investigating the death of a 9-month-old. The baby was taken to Denver Health on Monday and died on Wednesday.
Police were notified after the baby’s passing and the case has been declared a homicide. Neither the infant, nor the parents have been identified.
ALERT: On 8/3/20 a 9 month-old was transported to DHMC and was pronounced deceased on 8/5/20. After determining that this incident originated in Denver, DPD was notified and this is now being investigated as a homicide. #Denver pic.twitter.com/MLaFDrdaI9
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 5, 2020