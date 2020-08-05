CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Baby Death, Denver Health, Denver News, Denver Police, Homicide Investigation, Infant Death

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are investigating the death of a 9-month-old. The baby was taken to Denver Health on Monday and died on Wednesday.

Police were notified after the baby’s passing and the case has been declared a homicide. Neither the infant, nor the parents have been identified.

