GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– The meat plant JBS announced plans to invest $5 million to help Greeley’s coronavirus pandemic response. This comes as the employees’ union claims the plant wasn’t properly compensating employees.
The investment from the meat processing plant is part of the company’s initiative called “Hometown Strong.”
On Tuesday, the JBS employees’ union UFCW Local 7, hosted a virtual rally demanding hazard pay for workers at JBS and other companies.
“These big corporations have ripped away your hazard pay, treating you as disposable while deeming you essential. The fact is, COVID-19 has not gone away. And neither should your hazard pay,” said UFCW Local 7 president Kim Cordova.
The virtual rally also acknowledged members of the union who have passed away during the pandemic.
JBS had an outbreak at its facility in Greeley during the early days of the pandemic. At least 286 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Six have been killed by the virus.