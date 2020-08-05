Comments
ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– It seems firefighters do rescue felines from high atop trees, in the right circumstance, of course. Firefighters in Arvada rescued a cat from a tree on Wednesday.
Yes, it is true … we rescue cats from trees on occasion. Station 3C responded to a cat rescue today. We are happy to report that the cat was safely brought down and reunited with it's owner. pic.twitter.com/l3CKmvBIP3
— Arvada Fire Protection District (@ArvadaFire) August 5, 2020
Crews from Arvada Fire Protection District Station C responded to the call for help.
Firefighters were able to successfully rescue the cat and reunite the pet with its owner.
The cat was not injured, just a little fraidy-cat.