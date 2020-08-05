CBSN DenverWatch Now
ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– It seems firefighters do rescue felines from high atop trees, in the right circumstance, of course. Firefighters in Arvada rescued a cat from a tree on Wednesday.

Crews from Arvada Fire Protection District Station C responded to the call for help.

Firefighters were able to successfully rescue the cat and reunite the pet with its owner.

The cat was not injured, just a little fraidy-cat.

