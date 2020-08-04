BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – St. Vrain Valley School District officials announced students will learn remotely until October. The announcement came on Tuesday.
District officials say with increasing cases and growing concern about students returning to in-person learning, they are using “emerging scientific research” which tells them children might worsen the spread of the virus.
Following student, parent and staff feedback and concern about their safety, the district says “an in-person learning model would be conducive to learning and/or physical and emotional well-being.”
The district will re-evaluate the learning model by the end of September to determine whether they can move to a hybrid learning plan or continue with the online-learning model.
Additionally, all students in grades 1-12 will begin on Aug.18, kindergarten students will begin on Aug. 20.
LINK: SVVSD Learning Plan
