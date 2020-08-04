Comments
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4)– The Pine Gulch fire burning near Grand Junction blew up overnight. The wildfire exploded to more than 3,600 acres since Monday.
The Pine Gulch Fire remains at just 5% containment. Lightning started the fire last Friday. Nearly 100 firefighters, including a hot shot crew from Wyoming are on the scene in Mesa County.
