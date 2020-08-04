MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Three wildfires in Moffat County have burned more than 350 acres. The Irish Canyon fire has burned 100 acres since Saturday afternoon when lightning hit.
Four helicopters and 51 people responded on Monday to battle the Irish Fire, which is located near County Road 10. The fire was 20 percent contained as of Monday night.
The Pots Creek Fire is more than 65 percent contained, after burning 235 acres. It’s located between Brown’s Park and Dinosaur, near the Colorado/Utah border. Crews say the fire was started by lightning on Friday.
The Stateline fire started on Saturday on the northern boundary of Moffat County, along the Wyoming State Line. The fire has burned more than 16 acres.
BLM officials said crews are working on improving the hand lines they’ve made. Updates about the fires can be found here.