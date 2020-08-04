DENVER (CBS4/AP) – Rapper Kanye West filed paperwork in Colorado to run for president in November. The Colorado Secretary of State’s office confirms that West’s campaign filed the paperwork on Wednesday along with the $1,000 filing fee.
“Our office will still need to review that the presidential electors filed are registered Colorado voters before his paperwork is confirmed as complete,” said Betsy Hart with the Secretary of State’s office.
The filing deadline in Colorado was 3 p.m. Wednesday. West and running mate Michelle Tidball filed signatures in Wisconsin on Tuesday to run as an independent ticket of the BDY, The Birthday Party.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission staff will review the petitions in coming days to determine if there are enough valid signatures and if the candidates meet all qualifications to get on the ballot.
Republican Donald Trump narrowly won Wisconsin in 2016. Hilary Clinton won Colorado with a Democratic margin of victory of 4.9%.
