DENVER(CBS4)- Looking over the Denver metro area from a distance you may have noticed a little haze over the area for the last few days. This is a combination of pollution and ground level ozone.

The current weather pattern has kept this haze locked in place over the Platte River Valley and back against the Northern Front Range.

With the higher ozone concentrations this has prompted the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) to post another “Ozone Action Alert Day.”

This Air Quality Advisory includes the entire Front Range from Fort Collins and Greeley down into Castle Rock where the air is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. That includes active children and adults and people with lung disease, such as asthma. The CDPHE recommends these groups reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion from noon to 8pm on Tuesday.

In addition, there is an Air Quality Alert for Mesa County in Western Colorado. Smoke from the Pine Gulch wildfire burning near 20 miles north of Grand Junction. This could bring brief periods of mainly light to moderate smoke to locations downwind of the fire including De Beque and Parachute. Also across a few of these areas: Hunter Canyon, Corcoran Wash, Lefthand Draw, South Dry Fork, and Dry Fork Roan Creek.

The CDPHE recommends staying indoors or temporarily relocating if you have any breathing issues especially those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses or the very young or elderly.

For more Air Quality information here is a link to the CDPHE website. https://www.colorado.gov/airquality/advisory.aspx