Tuesday brought intense storms to parts of northeastern Colorado. Weld county was hit especially hard with 1 to 2 inch hail falling in many areas from Eaton to Ault to Lucerne. Areas around Limon also saw very intense, large hail. This area was pummeled on Sunday, and was hit hard again on Tuesday.
Another round of severe weather is possible on Wednesday, for almost all of the same areas. Our northeast plains could once again be the bullseye for large hail and heavy rain. Once again, make sure to try to park inside if you can to prevent any car damage.
We should calm down quite a bit on Thursday, thank goodness. We’ll get a break from the intense hail, but we will start to heat up again. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s by the weekend with overall dry conditions.