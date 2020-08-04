Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Public Schools announced some big changes to its busing system when school resumes in-person learning this fall. DPS will begin with remote learning on Aug. 24 through Oct. 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
DPS said that under the health and social-distancing guidelines for transportation, buses will only be able to operate at 33% capacity. That means many students, including most middle school and high school general education students, will no longer be eligible to ride the bus to school.
DPS said it will prioritize transportation for the youngest and highest-needs learners as well as students legally entitled to transportation, such as those in special education or those experiencing homelessness.