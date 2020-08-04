DENVER (CBS4) – A total of 20 tickets were issued over the weekend at Denver businesses which the city says violated public health orders in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. The violations include customers and staff not wearing face coverings, no social distancing, not posting required signage, crowd capacity was exceeded and the business served alcohol past 10 p.m.
Five businesses were closed down because they were already warned or the violations were especially egregious.
Those businesses are:
Welcome Inn – 3659 Chestnut Place
Your Mom’s House – 608 E. 13th Ave.
PT’s Show club – 1601 W. Evans Ave.
PT’s Show Club – 3480 S. Galena St.
Zanzibar – 2046 Larimer St.
Citations result in a mandatory court appearance, up to $999 in fines per violation and up to 300 days in jail.
The citations and closures come after Mayor Michael Hancock announced stricter enforcement of public health orders to combat the coronavirus. Restaurants are not allowed to serve alcohol beyond 10 p.m., and Coloradans are required to wear facial coverings while in public and indoors.
City officials say the City and County of Denver is seeing more new cases than any other county in the Denver metro area.
The city has issued 50 citations since May. Most of those regard mask violations. In contrast, they’ve issued 12,529 warnings. Denver Department of Public Health & Environment and the Denver Sheriff Department conducted the inspections.
