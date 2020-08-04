Comments
DENVER(CBS4)- Moisture and heat are in place for a few Tuesday T-storms. With temperatures expected to rise into the low 90s across eastern Colorado thunderstorms will develop.
Forecast models show storms will be scattered but, those that do form could reach severe levels.
The Severe Storm Outlook has all of eastern Colorado including Denver in the zone from marginal to slight. In the map below green is marginal and yellow is the slight area.
The greatest threat in Tuesday’s afternoon and evening thunderstorms is strong winds up to 60 mph plus and 1 inch diameter hail.