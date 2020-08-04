Rockies Beat Giants 7-6, Match Best Start In Team HistoryNolan Arenado hit his first homer of the season to ignite a five-run sixth inning and the Rockies matched their best start in franchise history by holding on for a 7-6 win over the San Francisco Giants on Monday night.

Michael Porter Jr. Scores Career-High 37 To Lead Nuggets To Critical Win Over Thunder With 3 Starters OutMichael Porter Jr. not only got the start and 44 minutes of playing time but posted a career-high 37 points on 12-for-16 shooting.

Denver Broncos Tackle Ja'Wuan James Opts Out Of 2020 SeasonThe Denver Broncos presumptive starting right tackle has informed the team he is opting out of the upcoming season.

Nazem Kadri Scores Buzzer-Beating Goal As Avalanche Beat BluesNazem Kadri scored a buzzer-beating power-play goal to give the Avalanche a 2-1 comeback victory over the defending Stanley Cup champion Blues in Western Conference round-robin play.

Rockies Close Series Against Padres With 'W'The Colorado Rockies held off the San Diego Padres 9-6 on Sunday.

Some Disagree With Mask Mandate At Windsor Youth Sports FacilityThe Larimer County Health and Environment Department is monitoring a youth sports facility in Windsor.