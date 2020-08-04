COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Members of the Pikes Peak Education Association protested the return of in-person learning by signing their last will and testament in front of the El Paso County Board of Health this week. Colorado Education Association posted pictures on social media on Monday that show teachers signing their wills as fears surrounding the coronavirus pandemic remain high.
Earlier in the day the CEA shared a statement on Facebook that fewer than 1 in 5 “educators and support professionals believe their district will be ready to keep them safe from COVID-19 when school starts.”
They also shared a comment from a teacher that explains their stance:
“Educators understand the importance of data to inform our instructional decisions, and we need leaders at all levels using our health data to keep our communities safe. Educators are the experts in what returning to school will look like, and as much as we want to see our students in-person, it’s just not safe or feasible right now,” said Rebekah Holmes, who teaches in the Adams 12 school district in the Denver metro area.
Denver Public Schools, the state’s largest school district, recently pushed back the start of in-person learning until October, and a few other school districts have followed suit, including St. Vrain Valley Schools and Aurora Public Schools.
Denver teachers protested the start of in-person learning in a car parade on Monday.
