COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado protesters marched to the what they say is the home of a Colorado Springs police officer for the one-year anniversary of a fatal incident in which two officers shot De’Von Bailey, a 19-year-old Black man.
Colorado Public Radio reports the home, which protesters believe belongs to Colorado Springs Police Department Sgt. Alan Van’t Land, was roped off at the time of the protests. No one appeared to be inside the residence.
Van’t Land, as well as Officer Blake Evenson, were both cleared of any wrongdoing by a grand jury for the 2019 shooting. Bailey’s family has filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit against the officers and the city.
