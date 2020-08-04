DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation is getting personal. It’s part of a new campaign to encourage Colorado drivers and their passengers to buckle up.
The new campaign is reminding drivers of the reasons they should wear a seat belt. Some of the reasons include “Nurses are busy enough” and “You’re not out of dad jokes yet.”
CDOT spoke with several first responders and health care workers about the importance of buckling up.
“I have seen countless car accidents and countless live lost, lives that could have been saved if the patient would’ve just chosen to wear a seat belt. The hardest part to accept is the fact that they could still be alive,” said Denver Health RN Alexandra Lucero.
According to CDOT, 196 people died on Colorado roads last year because they were not buckled up. The counties with the most unbuckled deaths are Adams, Weld and El Paso.
Colorado’s seat belt use rate is 88% which is below the national average of 90%. CDOT says seat belts save about 200 lives in the state every year and the risk of death or injury is reduced by almost 50%.