BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Boulder Valley School District says all students will start the new school year remotely. The first day of school is Aug. 26 for that district.

In July, Superintendent Dr. Rob Anderson said the district anticipates reopening in Phase 3, which includes a mix of in-person and online learning.

During a special school board meeting on Tuesday, district officials discussed the new plan which calls for online learning through Sept. 22. A task force made up of teachers, school leadership and parents will report to the school board on Sept. 22 to discuss what the next step will be.

“After analyzing the data, we do not feel confident that we would be able to move forward with the hybrid model, nor would it be safe or stable to do so. The last thing we want to do is have students moving in and out of in-person learning because of confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 in our schools and community.”

While data the district collected shows most families planned to send their students back to school for in-person learning, parents say they want to be able to choose their student’s learning environment.

“The communication from our families, however, tells a different story. Many parents are indicating that they want ultimate flexibility, because while they want their students to attend in-person, they hope to switch back-and-forth day-to-day based on the latest news in the community or situation at their school,” the district wrote.

Teachers will interact with students during morning meetings or during other “social check-ins.” Teachers will use Mondays as planning days, but students will receive exercises and plans to prepare for the week ahead.

The district also addressed child care concerns. They will have low cost or free child care five days a week between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

