ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A judge sentenced a registered sex offender to 12 years in prison last week. Aaron Schupp, 27, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child stemming from an incident at a pool in 2019.
The district attorney’s office says Schupp and a friend were at a pool in a townhouse complex when they both started a game with two 12-year-old girls.
Schupp then sexually assaulted the girls. They, and a bystander, reported Schupp.
“This vile predator is beyond rehabilitation. Registration appears to be insufficient to protect our kids from the likes of him,” said District Attorney George Brauchler.
As part of a plea agreement, other charges were dismissed.