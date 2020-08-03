AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The man accused of opening fire in the middle of an Elijah McClain protest on Interstate 225 faces more charges. The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Samuel Young now faces four counts of first degree assault in addition to four counts of attempted first degree murder.
Two of the assault counts relate to serious injuries which two people sustained. The other two counts relate to extreme indifference to human life.
Young is out on a $75,000 bond.
The shooting happened on July 25 when a Jeep drove through a crowd of protesters. The Jeep’s driver told CBS4, through his attorney, he feared for his life and was on his way to Denver International Airport to drop his friend off.
CBS4 spotted Young in the crowd with protesters openly carrying a weapon. A witness told police Young “entered a state of shock” and appeared he “was horrified at what he did.”
As some protesters claim he was saving lives with his actions, police disagree.
Young could face a maximum of 112 years in prison. His next court appearance is set for Aug. 14.