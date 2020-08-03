Comments
DENVER(CBS4)- Sunday thunderstorms produced damaging hail and wind over areas of Lincoln County. Storms reached their peak of severity 8:30pm and 9pm on Sunday night near Limon.
Hail the size of golfballs damaged several car windshields along Interstate 70 with multiple reports according to Lincoln County Sheriff’s Dept.
Winds along with these storms were up to 71 mph! This cause some damage reported by the Limon Police Department.
There is a chance for severe weather Monday along the I-25 corridor of Colorado from Fort Collins south to Trinidad along with areas of the the Front Range and eastern plains including Limon.