DENVER (CBS4) — Investigators with the Denver Police Department are still trying piece together details of an argument that broke out at a west Denver house party early Saturday morning.

The big questions are still ‘Who shot whom’ and ‘why.’

In total, five people were shot. One of those was a juvenile male who died despite treatment.

Four other people — three young adult males and a juvenile female — were also taken to a hospital. They are all expected to survive their injuries, according to the Denver Police Department.

DPD officers were notified of the incident at 12;45 a.m.

It occurred in the 3300 block of West Virginia Avenue.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers has offered $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case. It has been classified a homicide.

“I don’t know if the circumstances were similar to the others we’ve been experiencing,” DPD spokesman Doug Schepman said Monday. “At far as I know, this incident has not been connected to any of the other shootings.”

Less than a month ago, Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen told CBS4 that violent crimes have jumped 40 percent compared to the same time last year.

“We have had people being killed in our city over parking spots, killed over animals… killed in ways that really cause us all concern and we really need to understand, what’s driving that,” Pazen said.