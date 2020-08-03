Comments
August is kicking off with a bang in the weather department. We had some very big hail in parts of Colorado over the weekend, and could be in for more this week.
Another round of severe weather is likely on Tuesday, especially for the eastern plains. Large hail and damaging wind will be the biggest threats, along with localized flooding thanks to the heavy rain associated with these storms.
The threat isn’t as high on Wednesday, but there will still be a chance for severe storms from Denver to the eastern plains. Once again, the biggest issues will be hail and wind, and the heavy rain.
Temperatures stay hot this week with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s for the Denver area.