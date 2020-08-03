Aurora To Choose New Police Chief As Another Controversial Video Is ReleasedThe Aurora City Council is set to try select a new chief of police for its troubled department.

3 minutes ago

Samuel Young Faces Charges In I-225 Shooting IncidentThe man accused of opening fire in the middle of an Elijah McClain protest on Interstate 225 faces more charges.

17 minutes ago

More Severe Storms PossibleWatch Lauren Whitney's forecast

39 minutes ago

Denver Broncos Tackle Ja'Wuan James Opts Out Of 2020 SeasonThe Denver Broncos announced Monday that right tackle Ja'wuan James has opted out of the upcoming 2020 season. James said in a statement that while the decision was a difficult one, his top priority is his newborn son.

47 minutes ago

HealthONE Volunteers From Colorado Deploy To Hospitals In Need In Florida & TexasWhile Colorado's number of coronavirus cases appears to have stabilized, cases in other states continue to climb. Florida and Texas are among the states in the midst of surges that have front line workers stretched thin.

49 minutes ago

More Colorado Students Feeling Depressed, Know Vaping Is Risky, Survey FindsColorado's children in middle school and high school are improving their health in some ways, but struggle with other aspects of their health.

51 minutes ago