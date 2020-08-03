More Colorado Students Feeling Depressed, Know Vaping Is Risky, Survey FindsColorado's children in middle school and high school are improving their health in some ways, but struggle with other aspects of their health. The new information comes from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's bi-annual statewide Healthy Kids Colorado Survey (HKCS).

54 minutes ago

Three Meeker Residents Have Been Sentenced For Poaching Elk In Moffat CountyThree residents of Meeker have been sentenced for poaching trophy elk in Moffat county last year.

55 minutes ago

Denver Woman That Wanted 108 Cards For Her 108th Birthday Has Already Received Over 125 CardsA Denver woman has a special wish for her 108th birthday: 108 birthday cards! Gertie Abkes was born Aug. 4, 1912, just four months after the Titanic sank. She has survived two pandemics: the current COVID-19 pandemic and the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918-1919.

59 minutes ago

Denver To Give Out PPE Kits To Small Businesses & NonprofitsThousands of personal protective equipment kits are now available to Denver small businesses and nonprofits. The city opened an online registration for those groups to get the kits for free.

1 hour ago

Denver Police Need Help Identify Suspect In A ShootingDenver police are asking the public for their help in identifying a suspect in a shooting from last week.

1 hour ago

3 Killed, 3 Others Hurt In Single Vehicle Rollover On I-225Three people are dead and three others are injured after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 225 on Saturday.

3 hours ago