Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands of personal protective equipment kits are now available to Denver small businesses and nonprofits. The city opened an online registration for those groups to get the kits for free.
The kits include one 64oz. hand sanitizer, 40 1oz. hand sanitizers, one gallon of surface disinfectant, 100 surgical masks, one non-contact thermometer and 10 face shields.
Businesses need to have 25 or fewer employees and need to have been operating before March 1, 2020 to qualify.
The boxes will be given out on a first come, first served basis.