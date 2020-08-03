Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect involved in a shooting at Civic Center Park. Officers responded to the corner of Colfax Avenue and Broadway Street around 10:40 p.m. on July 31.
The suspect was described as a white male, wearing red pants, a black hat, black shirt, and a red bandana with white shoes and a Chicago Bulls hat.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 (STOP). Callers can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest.