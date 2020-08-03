Drones Used In Search For Young Man Who May Have Drowned In Chatfield ReservoirThe search for a missing swimmer in Chatfield Reservoir is continuing on Monday.

4 minutes ago

Aurora To Choose New Police Chief As Another Controversial Video Is ReleasedThe Aurora City Council is set to try select a new chief of police for its troubled department.

44 minutes ago

Samuel Young Faces Charges In I-225 Shooting IncidentThe man accused of opening fire in the middle of an Elijah McClain protest on Interstate 225 faces more charges.

59 minutes ago

More Severe Storms PossibleWatch Lauren Whitney's forecast

1 hour ago

Denver Broncos Tackle Ja'Wuan James Opts Out Of 2020 SeasonThe Denver Broncos announced Monday that right tackle Ja'wuan James has opted out of the upcoming 2020 season. James said in a statement that while the decision was a difficult one, his top priority is his newborn son.

1 hour ago

HealthONE Volunteers From Colorado Deploy To Hospitals In Need In Florida & TexasWhile Colorado's number of coronavirus cases appears to have stabilized, cases in other states continue to climb. Florida and Texas are among the states in the midst of surges that have front line workers stretched thin.

2 hours ago