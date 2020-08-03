Comments
DENVER(CBS4)- Looks like more of the same for Monday with a sunny start and a stormy finish. Denver metro thunderstorms should get going around 3pm to 4pm. With the best chance for hailstorms in Denver to be between 4pm and 7pm.
There is a marginal risk for severe storms from the Front Range across the entire I-25 corridor out to the plains. Including Fort Collins, Denver, Castle Rock out to Limon. The main threat is for damaging winds, hail and heavy rains.
Storms could produce 1 inch diameter hail or large much like what happened near Limon on Sunday night. Here is a link to that story. https://denver.cbslocal.com/2020/08/03/hail-breaks-windshields-colorado-limon-golf-ball-size-hailstorm/