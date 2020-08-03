3 Killed, 3 Others Hurt In Single Vehicle Rollover On I-225Three people are dead and three others are injured after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 225 on Saturday.

2 hours ago

Police Officers Cleared In Fatal Shooting Of Man Who Stole Cop Car, Pointed AR-15 Out WindowOfficers who shot and fatally wounded a man last fall who stole a Denver police cruiser and pointed an AR-15 rifle out the window have been cleared of any wrongdoing. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Camper Killed Near Vail By Falling Tree Was Beloved Teacher Meredith LatchawThe Grandview High School community is hurting as students, teachers and families found out that the woman killed by a falling tree was well-known teacher Meredith Latchaw.

2 hours ago

A Group Of Runners From CU Boulder Are Walking 84.6 Miles In Honor Of George FloydThe group started at the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial at City Park and will make there way to Fort Carson in Colorado Springs. They are raising money for the Boulder county branch of the NAACP.

3 hours ago