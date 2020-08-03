Comments
(CBS4) – Multiple Colorado firefighting agencies have sent some of their own personnel to help fight the Apple Fire burning in southern California. More than 26,000 acres have burned in the San Bernardino National Forest.
Thousands of people are evacuated.
Crews from Colorado include West Metro Fire, Frederick-Firestone and Platte Valley Fire Protection District.
This crew of West Metro firefighters is headed to California to help out on the #AppleFire, burning east of Los Angeles. The fire tonight is more than 20,000 acres and more than 7,000 people have been evacuated. pic.twitter.com/eepqAQ0nqv
— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) August 2, 2020
As of Monday afternoon, the fire was 5% contained.