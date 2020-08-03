BRONCOS UPDATERight tackle Ja'wuan James opts out of the upcoming 2020 season
By Danielle Chavira
(CBS4) – Multiple Colorado firefighting agencies have sent some of their own personnel to help fight the Apple Fire burning in southern California. More than 26,000 acres have burned in the San Bernardino National Forest.

CHERRY VALLEY, CA – AUGUST 01: Flames and heavy smoke approach on a western front of the Apple Fire, consuming brush and forest at a high rate of speed during an excessive heat warning on August 1, 2020 in Cherry Valley, California. The fire began shortly before 5 p.m. the previous evening, threatening a large number of homes overnight and forcing thousands to flee before exploding to 12,000 acres this afternoon, mostly climbing the steep wilderness slopes of the San Bernardino Mountains. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Thousands of people are evacuated.

Crews from Colorado include West Metro Fire, Frederick-Firestone and Platte Valley Fire Protection District.

As of Monday afternoon, the fire was 5% contained.

