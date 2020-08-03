ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – A deadly two-car crash in Arvada has left one family mourning and another asking for help from the community. The collision happened on July 26 near the intersection of Oberon Road and Estes Street.

Police say the driver believed to be at fault, Alan Brazulis, is under investigation for being intoxicated. The passenger in his car, Griffin McCoy, 40, died on-scene.

Rob and Nicole Organ were in the other car with their 8-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son. At the time of the crash they were headed Westbound on Oberon Street, police said.

“We were leaving a sending away party to a relative of ours,” said Rob Organ.

Just two miles from home, Rob and Nicole said an oncoming car moving at a high rate of speed crossed the center line.

“It wasn’t just that it drifted into our lane, it’s that as we were about to pass each other he actually swung around, spun intentionally into our lane,” Nicole Organ said.

According to Arvada police, an officer was driving behind the Organs and witnessed the wreck.

“Being right there he immediately called it out and immediately began rendering aide, which is the best possible case for us,” said Detective David Snelling.

The Organs were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. 8-year-old Nora suffered a compression fracture in her spine, while Nicole broke her collarbone in the crash. Rob, who fared the worst, broke several bones in his arm and leg. After multiple surgeries and blood transfusions, he is currently dealing with a blood clot as well.

Rob, who just started a new job, won’t be able to work for some time, and Nicole will have to take time off to heal as well. This week a family member set up a Gofundme page to help with the Organs with their mounting medical bills.

“What happened wasn’t necessary and our lives are going to be altered forever and I can only hope our kids can recover from it, but it just wasn’t necessary,” Nicole said.

The friends and family of McCoy agree. The 41-year-old was in the other car, driven by Brazulis, and died on scene. On Sunday, Jeanette Tolar, a friend of McCoy’s, came to the scene of the crash to process what happened.

“She was so caring and thoughtful, loving,” said Tolar. “She was really close to me , so I’m going to miss her to pieces.”

According to Arvada police, Brazulis showed signs of impairment on scene. Investigators are awaiting the results of a toxicology report and say charges could include vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.

“These are avoidable,” said Det. Snelling. “Whether you are not drinking, whether you do pay attention, you could avoid most of these crashes, if not all.”