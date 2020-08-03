CBSN DenverWatch Now
CHATFIELD STATE PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – The Summit County Sheriff’s joined the search for a missing 18-year-old man at Chatfield State Park. They brought a water-based cadaver dog to search after South Metro Fire and Colorado Parks and Wildlife ended their search on Monday.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Crews hope the dog will identify target points for divers on Tuesday.

The teenager never resurfaced on Friday when he and another swimmer had trouble near the Catfish Flats area. Bystanders helped rescue the second swimmer.

Crews ran into obstacles over the weekend as remote equipment encountered plants and silt underwater. They’ve used numerous tools including drones to look for the victim.

The lake area, shore line and parking lot were closed on Sunday, but CPW asks the public to avoid the area to make for safe and more efficient conditons.

