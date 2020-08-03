AGUILAR, Colo. (CBS4) – The town of Aguilar welcomed students back to the classroom on Monday. It’s the first of the students in Colorado’s public schools to return to in-person learning since the coronavirus outbreak in the spring.
Aguilar is located just north of Trinidad near the New Mexico border and there are about 100 students in the school district.
Last week Gov. Jared Polis said it’s “reasonably safe” to reopen schools in Colorado. Despite that, many school districts have pushed back the start of in-person learning until the fall and will begin the school year with remote learning only.
Superintendent Dr. Stacey Houser said there have been extensive social distancing measures put into place in the classrooms.
“The classrooms are all marked out with x’s under each desk, so they’re about 7 feet apart. The hallways have one-way arrows pointed out in pink fluorescent duct tape and hallways will be one way. Lunches will be separate between elementary school and middle school,” Houser said.
Aguilar is allowing remote learning for families who choose to have their students learn that way.