DENVER (CBS4) — Volunteers spent Sunday morning preparing care packages for some of Denver’s most vulnerable residents. Diana Flahive, Director of the Women’s Homelessness Initiative, wants every woman experiencing homelessness to know they’re cared for.

“We’ve been providing these women sanctuaries every night of the week for eight years without stopping, until covid,” explained Flahive. Several churches through the Capital Hill United Ministries work together to give homeless women a safe place to stay, but the pandemic halted their efforts.

Hundreds of volunteers with WHI still wanted to give back, so now, they’re showing up.

Doug Easton arrived to Flahive’s home with dozens of care packages made by volunteers at Montview Presbyterian. The bags include items like water, snacks and socks. They’re easy to keep in your car and distribute to people in need.

Easton drops these donations off for Flahive and WHI often. He didn’t realize other volunteers would be coming Sunday to help the cause.

“What a coincidence! This was a total surprise to see a whole crew out here. Our church has made about 30,000 of these homeless packages,” said Easton, who says his son inspired him to give back to the homeless community.

Several community members associated with local churches gathered in Flahive’s front yard to create welcome bags. The welcome bags will be given to the homeless women moving into motels from the Denver Coliseum.

“We had about 200 women staying in the Coliseum. What I’ve learned in my years of working with women experiencing homelessness is: I can’t judge. You don’t know their story. Once you know their story, you can’t help but wonder, wonder why not me?” said Flahive.

The bags include items like tissues, deodorant, snack bags, shampoo and toothbrushes. Flahive says she’s had so many donations in her yard leading up to the event, people passing by would think she’s a hoarder.

She couldn’t be more inspired by her neighbors’ kindness.

“It gives me joy because people want to help. That’s what we need to do, figure out a way to get more people to help,” said Flahive.

LINK: Women’s Homeless Initiative