DENVER (CBS4) – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all areas along and adjacent to Interstate 25 in Colorado until 9 pm Sunday. This includes Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins, Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Trinidad.
A cold front moved into the state late Saturday and behind it plenty of low-level moisture has been flowing into eastern Colorado. It’s now stalled against the foothills. When combined with daytime heating we have the stage set for widespread showers and thunderstorms, some of which could turn severe.
The main threat from today’s storms will be large hail followed by damaging wind gusts. The chance for an isolated tornado is small but can’t be ruled out.
All thunderstorms pose a danger regardless of strength because they contain lightning. Locally heavy rain will also be a possibility through this evening.