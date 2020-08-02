DENVER (CBS4) – Playing for and empty bar probably isn’t summer performance Seven Greaves and Devonte Brunson were envisioning. Instead of performing in front of a crowd, they played together, but separated, at Herman’s Hideaway and streamed their concert on Facebook.

“We don’t have a live audience, but the livestream went really well,” said Brunson.

That isn’t the only thing that has changed at the School of Rock. Since the pandemic, a lot of their rehearsals have been socially distant and the lessons have moved online.

“It’s been pretty difficult with online lessons.”

Their teacher, Jim Johnson, says it isn’t an ideal situation, but his students have still managed to learn.

“Maybe it’s true that we didn’t make as much progress as we could have when everything was shut down for a while, but for me the main takeaway has been how hard these guys worked and how they pulled it together,” Johnson said.

The final lesson was the performance on Sunday, and even though they played for an online audience, being on stage and playing together is a lesson that can’t be replicated.

“It really comes down to teamwork. That’s the main thing. Working together as a group, keeping the songs together, making sure everyone is accountable,” Johnson said.

The kids didn’t seem to even notice the difference.

“Even for a virtual audience it’s all the same,” said Brunson.

They are just glad their peers worked hard to make this day a success.

“I want to give a shoutout to everyone in School of Rock for fighting through it and just keep going,” said Greaves.