DENVER (CBS4) – Three people are dead and three others are injured after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 225 on Saturday. The Colorado State Patrol responded to the area near Parker Road at around 4:19 p.m..
They say a 2004 Ford Explorer that was heading north on I-225 when it lost control, went off the right shoulder and rolled three times. Six people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
The female driver in her 20s died at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.
A male passenger in his 20s died on scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected.
A man in his 30s was taken to University Hospital, but later died. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected.
Two male passengers, a 20 year old and 35 year old, were taken to Denver Health with serious injuries. They were wearing seatbelts, CSP says.
A female passenger in her 20s was taken to Denver Health with life-threatening injuries. CSP says she was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
CSP says the speed and alcohol are considered factors in this crash. They add the vehicle only had proper seating for five people.
No identifications have been released.