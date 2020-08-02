DENVER (CBS4) – Coloradans are officially invited to help raise money to improve the High Line Canal trail. The 71-mile lone canal cuts through the Denver area.
The High Line Canal Conservancy launched its inaugural Walk for the Canal fundraiser on Aug. 1. For the next 71 days, Coloradans are encouraged to register and pledge for donations as they walk, run, ride or roll for however long they’d like, wherever they’d like.
The goal is to raise $171,000 by Oct. 10 which will go toward planing trees and other improvements along the trail.
“The 71-mile High Line Canal provides just that – a tremendous regional gem that connects communities and provides thousands of people a refuge to walk, bike, run or just explore the wildlife and diversity of the region.” said Harriet Crittenden LaMair, Executive Director of the High Line Canal Conservancy.
Let’s get moving, Colorado! Join @jimbcbs4 and Wilder and get outside to Walk for the Canal. Walk, run or ride to protect and enhance the High Line Canal. Register and start fundraising at https://t.co/8SCFd0AiDc. @CBSDenver @COHighLineCanal @GreatOutdoorsCO pic.twitter.com/7Q9brR59eb
— Elaine Torres (@ETorresDenver) August 1, 2020
Participants will receive an orange High Line Canal bandana, fanny packs, water bottles and other prizes.
The conservancy is offering a fundraiser toolkit to help Coloradans get started on their pledges. CBS4 is a proud sponsor of the fundraiser.