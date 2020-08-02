DENVER (CBS4) – The way Louie Leyba started his Saturday morning was anything but expected.

“About 1:20 this morning, me and the wife are laying down in the bed sleeping,” he told CBS4’s Mekialaya White. “And neighbors said they heard a commotion coming down the hill.”

Seconds later, a suspected drunk driver plowed into the side of his home. The incident was captured on his neighbor’s surveillance camera.

Update: The driver of the truck was arrested and processed on the suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. https://t.co/0tQVjhGtQ8 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 1, 2020

The driver was speeding down the street and lost control. They drove onto a sidewalk, jumping through a yard, going airborne and into Leyba’s bedroom.

“(Denver police officers) said the gentleman was driving anywhere from 40 to 60 miles an hour. He landed right on top of my wife while she was asleep,” said Leyba. “The front bumper was right about her chest and we couldn’t do nothing to get her out or anything.”

Thankfully, Leyba’s wife is okay. She is recovering and stable.

“My wife is first, then the house,” said Leyba.

However, in the meantime, his home is in shambles. “I’m out of the house for 3 to 4 months maybe. I don’t have anywhere to stay but our daughters’ houses.”

Leyba is picking up the pieces, while he says the incident could have been easily prevented with responsible driving.

“He shouldn’t have been in the truck, period. If he was in that state, he shouldn’t have been in it.”