CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Chris Spears
Filed Under:Pike National Forest, San Isabel National Forest, Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, US Forest Service

DENVER (CBS4) – Rainfall from recent thunderstorms has allowed the U.S. Forest Service to ease fire restrictions in some areas. The fire ban has been lowered from Stage 2 down to Stage 1 in the Pike and San Isabel National Forests.

Drone4 flies over the Pike National Forest (credit: CBS)

Under Stage 1 fire restrictions a campfire is allowed only in developed campgrounds and picnic grounds. The use of portable stoves is also allowed.

The use of grills in non-maintained facilities is still prohibited. Devices like tiki torches, candles and kerosene lanterns are never allowed during Stage 1 fire restrictions. Fireworks are never permitted on forest service land.

Chris Spears

Comments

Leave a Reply