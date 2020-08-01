DENVER (CBS4) – Rainfall from recent thunderstorms has allowed the U.S. Forest Service to ease fire restrictions in some areas. The fire ban has been lowered from Stage 2 down to Stage 1 in the Pike and San Isabel National Forests.
Under Stage 1 fire restrictions a campfire is allowed only in developed campgrounds and picnic grounds. The use of portable stoves is also allowed.
The use of grills in non-maintained facilities is still prohibited. Devices like tiki torches, candles and kerosene lanterns are never allowed during Stage 1 fire restrictions. Fireworks are never permitted on forest service land.
Breaking News – The Forest Service just announced they have lowered the fire ban from Stage 2 to Stage 1 for Pike National Forest, San Carlos Ranger District and San Isabel National Forest. El Paso County remains in Stage 1. For more information: https://t.co/m6ZwJv1EDR pic.twitter.com/a6wxUSlfi4
— EPC Wildland Fire (@epcwildland) July 31, 2020