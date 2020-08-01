CBSN DenverWatch Now
DENVER (CBS4) — It’s not too late to celebrate Colorado’s birthday. Aug. 1 is Colorado Day. To honor the state’s 144th birthday, History Colorado is hosting a birthday bash from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

History Colorado’s annual event offers free admission at all eight of its museums throughout the state, including the History Colorado Center in downtown Denver.

The museum celebrated with a week full of virtual events including messages from Gov. Jared Polis and members of the State Historian’s Council.

New videos showcase the great outdoors. Recipes and craft ideas are also available to download.

Admission to museums requires a timed ticket that must be booked in advance.

